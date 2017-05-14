What are you doing the rest of your life?

I have plenty of time to prepare/I have no time to prepare

What you do in Your Countdown to Retirement determines the quality of the rest of your life.

This is not an exaggeration. When utilized correctly, the time before retirement provides a chance to gauge your readiness. Many baby boomers have not adequately prepared, either financially or emotionally. The time to realize this, assess your options, and change course is before you retire.

Staring the process sooner rather than later is crucial. Identifying potential problems, researching solutions and Implementing those solutions, takes time. Which would you rather have? A month to figure things out or a year?

I don’t know what to do, so I do nothing

Talk about a disempowering experience! Try looking at this in a different way. If you don’t know what to do, get curious about your options and start exploring them. Every unfamiliar experience and situation evokes fear. When it rears its ugly head, get curious about your options and move forward with exploring them. When you do, your fear with dissipate.

Is humans we are hard wired to react to fear stimulus with a “fight, flight, or freeze” response. The problem is, we often choose the most disempowering option – freeze. When we do freeze, we limit access to the creative part of the brain that can come up with solutions. Unfreezing yourself requires calming that fear. Using a simple affirmation, even if it isn’t true at the time, such as “all is well” or “I trust myself to find the answer” can move you towards a solution.

There are too many choices and I’m overwhelmed

The answer to this one is easy! Start by picking two options and evaluate them. If they’re not the solution, look for which elements in those options could lead you to the right choice. Give yourself permission to not know the answer to your question and watch it reveal itself to you.